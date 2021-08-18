US Vice President Kamala Harris earned more than President Joe Biden in 2020 according to the tax returns filed by both of them.

While Harris had an income of over $1 million, Biden earned only $607,336 in comparison to her.

The president and the first lady, Jill, a teacher, filed their income tax return jointly and reported a downfall in their income of $377,887 from the previous year.

The first couple paid $157,414 in federal income tax and their 2020 effective federal income tax rate is 25.9 per cent, the White House said.

On the other hand, the Vice President and second gentleman Doug Emhoff paid $621,893 in federal income tax, amounting to a 2020 effective federal income tax rate of 36.7 per cent.

Also read | 'Underwater': Polls suggest Kamala Harris least popular Vice President since 1970s

According to the White House, the President and the first lady also reported donating $30,704 or about 5.1 per cent of their total income to 10 different charities.

The largest reported gift to charity was $10,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse.

The President and the first lady also released their Delaware income tax return and reported paying $28,794 in Delaware income tax.

The first lady also released her Virginia income tax return and reported paying $443 in Virginia income tax.

As required by law, the President and Vice President also released their public financial disclosure reports.

The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 requires high-level federal officials to publicly disclose their personal financial interests.

The public filing system serves to prevent financial conflicts of interest by providing for a systematic review of the finances of government officials.

"Those finances are set forth in annual disclosures, which are reviewed and certified by the independent Office of Government Ethics. Neither the President nor the Vice President have any conflicts of interest," the White House said.

(With inputs from agencies)