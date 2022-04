Why are US states banning transgender women from sport?

The rush of Republican-sponsored legislation comes in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, with transgender rights emerging as a major front in America's culture wars.

Conservative lawmakers have passed a flurry of bills this year directed at transgender youth, including measures that bar classroom discussion of gender identity, block access to healthcare to help young people transition, and restrict participation in sports.

What’s at stake?

In March 2020, Idaho became the first state to ban trans women and girls from women’s sports leagues in schools and colleges, setting off a trend that swept more than 30 other state legislatures.

That landmark law is now suspended after a court challenge deemed it discriminatory.

This year, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Florida passed similar legislation and South Dakota’s governor has signed an executive order supporting a sports ban. All have Republican governors.

In May, the LGBT+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign pronounced 2021 the “worst year” for bills challenging gay and transgender rights in US states.

It plans to challenge the law in Florida.

More than 250 LGBT+ rights-related bills were introduced in state legislatures this year, it said, with 18 “anti-LGBTQ” bills then signed into law, topping the previous record of 15 set in 2015.

