Top 10 world news: Fresh elections in Pakistan 'in 90 days', Russia-Ukraine updates, and more

Pakistan's State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said that fresh elections in Pakistan will be held in 90 days.

'Absolutely not': Pakistan military has nothing to do with whatever happened today, says DG ISPR

Pakistan’s Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has denied the involvement of the military establishment in Sunday’s political development. “The military has nothing to do with what happened today,” DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told Geo News on Sunday.

Fresh elections in 90 days? What's next for Pakistan politics?

In Pakistan, dissolution of the national assembly means fresh elections must be held in the country within three months. Pakistan's State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said that fresh elections in Pakistan will be held in 90 days.

Big blow to Imran Khan: SC says all orders, actions initiated by president, PM subject to court orders

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took cognizance of the prevailing political situation, wherein the National Assembly’s deputy speaker controversially rejected the no-confidence motion and the lower house was subsequently dissolved following the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

'Most outrageous atrocity of 21st century': Ukrainian official says mass grave of 57 found in Bucha

Ukrainian authorities claimed to have found a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv. Bucha was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russian troops.

California shooting: At least six dead, nine injured in Sacramento, say police

Police have confirmed that at least six people were killed and nine more wounded in a shooting in the California state capital of Sacramento on Sunday (April 3).

Sri Lanka lifts social media gag as students defy curfew to protest against inflation, power cuts

After facing flak, Sri Lanka on Sunday lifted all restrictions placed on social media platforms ahead of a planned anti-government protest against the worsening economic crisis that is marked by rising inflation and scarcity of essential items.

Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President, White House corrects it

Another gaffe! The United States President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to the former First Lady Michelle Obama as the former Vice President of the country. The mistake was corrected by the White House, however, the clip went viral on social media, leaving the netizens abuzz.

Kazakhstan arrests spy 'planning attack' on president

Kazakhstan's security services said Sunday they have arrested a foreign spy allegedly plotting an attack against the president and other high-level officials.

Indonesia greets Ramadan with mass prayer as Covid curbs ease

The world's largest Muslim-majority nation of Indonesia welcomed the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday, with plateauing coronavirus cases allowing for eased restrictions this year.

Pope struggles with leg pain on Malta trip, defends migrants

Pope Francis, struggling with leg pain, on Sunday said countries should always help those trying to survive "amidst the waves of the sea" as he wrapped up a trip to one of the Mediterranean countries at the heart of Europe's migration debate.