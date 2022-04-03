Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President, White House corrects it

Another gaffe! The United States President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to the former First Lady Michelle Obama as the former Vice President of the country. The mistake was corrected by the White House, however, the clip went viral on social media, leaving the netizens abuzz.

Biden was speaking while commissioning the commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware on Saturday (April 2), where he was praising his wife, the current First Lady, Jill Biden.

In the video, Biden can be heard as saying, "I'm deeply proud of the work she [Jill] is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on."

The transcript of the speech, which was uploaded on the official website of the White House, struck the word "she" and added the word "I" in a bracket. The corrected statement read: "...she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on."

On Saturday, the US President was lauding the First Lady for all the efforts she has been putting in for the Joining Forces, which is an initiative by the US government.

The initiative was founded in 2011 by then-First Lady Michelle Obama and then-Second Lady Jill Biden. The initiative is run by the White House, which aims to seek to support the families, caregivers and survivors of members of the United States Armed Forces.

During his address, Biden said, "As First Lady, she doesn't — she's been to more military installations around the world. She's hosted more than 20 events for military families."

He added, "And she's working — working to expand economic opportunities for military spouses who — by the way, in the words of Keats, "They also serve who only stand and wait." And a submariner's spouse stands and waits a lot."