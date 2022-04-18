Top 10 world news: Five missile strikes hit Lviv as Russia bombards multiple Ukrainian cities, and more

Lviv, in western Ukraine, was hit by a fatal missile strike early Monday morning. President Ebrahim Raisi has warned Israel about making the ''slightest move'' against Iran.

Five missile strikes hit Lviv as Russia bombards multiple Ukrainian cities

At least seven people have been killed, and another 12 have been injured, including a toddler, according to authorities.

Ebrahim Raisi warns Israel about making 'slightest move' against Iran

During a speech to mark the National Army Day, Raisi said, "The Zionist regime (Israel), you should know that ... if you take the slightest move against our nation, our armed forces will target the heart of the Zionist regime."

Finland likely to join NATO this summer: Minister Lintilä to WION

Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä, who is on a visit to India, has said that the European country will become a NATO member by this summer.

Syrian fighters who fought against Islamic State sign up to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine: Report

Syrian fighters who fought against the Islamic State have allegedly signed up to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

European Union to recover funds from French election candidate Marine Le Pen

The European Parliament said Sunday it will try to recover money owed by Marine Le Pen over fraud allegations as the far-right leader prepares to face President Emmanuel Macron in France's unpredictably close election run-off.

Indonesian President Widodo slammed for appointing pop star for G-20 role

The Indonesian government is facing severe criticism for appointing a pop star as its Group of 20 (G-20) spokesperson.

British women living in most deprived areas die younger than those in Latvia, Hungary and Columbia: Report

A report by the Health Foundation has said that British women living in the poorest areas die younger than those dwelling in Latvia, Hungary, and Columbia.

Nigeria: Seminary student dies while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion

In a tragic incident, a seminary student from Nigeria died while re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

'Love me tender': Cryptic tweets continue to pour in from Elon Musk after Twitter bid row

Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk is an enigmatic man. Continuing his trend of posting cryptic tweets, he has tweeted the title of a song by Elvis Presley.

Virtual casinos in Texas, Alabama are defrauding public

Virtual casinos in the United States, maily located in Texas and Alabama, are defrauding the public as per the securities regulators in the states.