Nigeria: Seminary student dies while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion

In a tragic incident, a seminary student from Nigeria died while re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The viewers took a few minutes to realise that Sule Ambrose, 25, was badly injured as they thought that it was part of an act.

Some screenshots of the video footage of the incident have been released by several media outlets.

Ambrose, a first-year student, was training to be a priest at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy in Nekede, southeastern Nigeria, according to BBC.

According to reports, the philosophy student collapsed while playing the role of Simon Peter, a disciple of Jesus, during the play "Passion of Christ.”

The incident happened on Good Friday while re-enacting a scene where St. Peter cuts off a soldier's ear to protect Jesus.

Afterwards, Ambrose was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An eyewitness told Vanguard, a Nigerian news outlet, that people assumed Ambrose was joking when he collapsed, thinking it was part of the drama.

"Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama, it was when he could not get up that was when we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital," the person was quoted as saying.

“Later, when the case became worse, he was taken to a nearly Federal Medical Center. It was from there we heard he could not survive it,” he added.

According to media reports, it is unknown how Ambrose died.

Local media reported that a protest also took place at the college following the incident and that the authorities have refused to issue a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)