Finland can possibly join NATO this summer: Minister Lintilä to WION

Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä, who is on a visit to India, has said that the European country can possibly become a NATO member by this summer.

The statement is significant since Russia last week warned of consequences if Finland and its neighbour Sweden tried to join the US-led military alliance.

The Russian military’s offensive in Ukraine has alarmed these Nordic countries who are now looking to shed their non-alignment policy.

Speaking to WION’s Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, minister Lintilä said, "Finland strongly condemns the Russian attack...And, I have to say, the EU is stronger than ever in this case."

The economic minister is accompanied by a big business delegation and he is expected to meet many Indian ministers.

India’s trade with Finland crossed US$ 1 billion (Euros 870 million) mark, and is heavily in Finland’s favour.

Trade in services is growing and has crossed US$ 1.5 billion (Euros 1.3 billion) mark with many Indian IT companies positioned in Finland.

According to Indian government estimates, Finnish companies invested US$ 497 million between April 2000 and December 2019. Within the EU, Finland ranks 12th among countries investing in India.

More than 100 Finnish companies have operations in India, including through investments. Nokia, Kone, Wartsila, UPM, Fortum, Metso, Huhtamaki, Salcomp, Ahlstrom, etc. have set up their manufacturing facilities in India.

WION: What is the focus of your visit to India?

Mika Lintilä: India is a very important and interesting partner. Finland is total export country, more than 40 per cent of our GDP is contributed by exports. In this situation, we need more and more companies to do export, bring investment in Finland and so on, and India is very important and has a lot of potential. We already have good relations between our countries. I want to have open doors for Indian companies. I have 13 companies in my delegation who are very interested in cooperating with Indian companies.

WION: You are going to meet the policymakers, what are you going to tell them and what Finland can offer?

Mika Lintilä: For example, we can cooperate in the research sector, or can focus on our biggest challenge—climate change. Finland is one of the front runners in new technologies in the energy sector, like circular economy. We can offer (assistance) in the energy sector. This could be a sector in which we can have more cooperation.

WION: Basically, you are mentioning clean energy

Mika Lintilä: Over 50 per cent of our energy needs come from renewable energy sources. We have different ways, like wind power, a little bit of solar power, not so much as India, biomass and so on. The one area where Finland has been a major player is the waste to energy. I am 100 per cent sure, we can offer you solutions where you can use waste to energy better.

WION: What is Finland’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Mika Lintilä: Finland strongly condemns the Russian attack. It is totally violent and against international law. Of course, war in Europe is very complicated, people are nervous. I have to say that the EU is stronger than ever in this case.

WION: Europe is heavily reliant on Russian energy, what is your government doing to address that?

Mika Lintilä: Actually, our situation is quite good, because, for example, we import oil from other countries as well. Only 5 per cent of our energy needs are met with the Russian gas. But it could be a big challenge for Germany which uses a lot of Russian gas.

WION: What can you do to help the European continent to reduce its dependency on Russian energy?

Mika Lintilä: We already have independent production in the energy sector, but as I said, there are a lot of European countries who are reliant on Russian gas. They have to find a new way to reduce their dependence and develop other sources of energy.

WION: Will Finland join NATO? Because this is something that has been in news, and we saw the reaction from Moscow, which has sounded a warning

Mika Lintilä: The security situation is totally different as it was a few months ago. It could be possible that both countries or I can say that the Finish side could possibly join NATO this summer.

WION: Indian PM will be visiting Denmark for the India-Nordic summit. We are going to have the Nordic leaders' summit as well, what will be the key focus?

Mika Lintilä: I don't know what will be discussed, but I can imagine that they are watching the big picture in the security situation globally and especially in Europe. Of course, they discussed how to continue relations with Russia. But they were talking before the invasion scenario. Now, it is difficult as these sanctions are tight.

WION: Are European sanctions working on Russian leadership?

Mika Lintilä: I think sanctions working are better, but the main question is the energy sector, especially gas and oil. I am sure, the next sanctions will be on oil. In the financial sector, sanctions are tight and they work very well.