Top 10 world news: FBI accuses Russia over interference in US elections, US to ban TikTok and more!

FBI Director Christopher Wray said his biggest concern is a "steady drumbeat of misinformation" that he said he feared could undermine confidence in the result of the 2020 election. Read more..

Global cases top 30 million, Europe imposes fresh curbs after WHO warning

According to an AFP tally, more that 943,000 people have lost lives due to Covid-19 after its emergence in China last year. Europe accounts for more than 200,000. Read more...

US to ban TikTok and WeChat downloads from September 20

The US plans involves barring citizens from downloading the Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok on September 20. Read more...

After Taiwan scrambles jets, Pompeo slams China's 'military blustering'

Mediterranean crisis: Erdogan says Turkey willing to meet Greek Prime Minister

The search for gas and oil in the region has sparked a row that has seen the two NATO neighbours stage rival air and navy drills in strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete. Read more...

Produce Nawaz Sharif on Sept 22: Top court official to Pakistan foreign secretary

The 70-year-old was given eight weeks to return to Pakistan, but health complications made his visit longer, as per his lawyer Read more...

Afghanistan: Over 50 people die in clashes with Taliban as Doha peace talks continue

Overnight clashes erupted in three districts of Nangarhar province when Taliban fighters attacked several checkpoints of Afghan forces and pro-government militiamen. Read more...

Austrian minister corrects Trump’s ‘forest city’ claim, says we don’t have ‘exploding trees’

Trump recently cited Austria and other European countries as models of good forest management that US states like California, which has seen devastating wildfires lately, should learn from. Read more...

As fires burn, Bolsonaro says Brazil should be congratulated for its 'environment work'

