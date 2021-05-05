Top 10 world news: Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Donald Trump, Nepal's Oli govt loses majority support and more

A National Intelligence Council document claims the views of the Taliban leaders and members have not changed since 2001, when the US intervened to restore peace in Afghanistan and that the return of Taliban would be harmful to women's rights. Meanwhile in Nepal, K P Sharma Oli-led government lost its majority support in the House of Representatives after the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" officially withdrew support to it.

Click on the headline to read the full story.

Return of Taliban in Afghanistan harmful for women's rights: US report

As the US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, experts fear the Taliban’s return to the South Asian country will undo all the progress made in women’s rights and equality over the years.

Nepal's Oli government loses majority support after Maoist party withdraws support

The party decided to withdraw support to the Oli government as the government had breached the Constitution and the government's recent activities have posed threat to democratic procedures and national sovereignty.

US, Japan, South Korea pledge cooperation toward denuclearisation of North Korea

The United States, South Korea, and Japan pledged Wednesday to cooperate on North Korea as their top diplomats met in London, coming together despite renewed tensions between the Asian nations.

Taipei to dispatch military aircraft, ships to counter Chinese activities in Taiwan Strait

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

US tracking out-of-control wreckage of Chinese rocket falling back to Earth

The debris of China's Long March 5B rocket, which last week launched the core module of the country's space station, is set to re-enter the earth's atmosphere this weekend, raising concerns where it could fall and the potential damage it could cause.

US lawmakers launch #FreeTheVaccine campaign in support of India, South Africa

More than 100 Democratic Congressmen, along with a large number of policy activists and rights bodies, launched the campaign on Tuesday, a day before the crucial meeting of the WTO General Council in Geneva.

Indonesia: Reused COVID-19 nasal swabs scam busted at airport

According to local police, at least 9,000 passengers may have been tested with the swabs which were reportedly washed and reused.

India accounts for 46 per cent of world's new COVID-19 cases, quarter of deaths: WHO

The surge of the coronavirus in India, including of a highly infectious new variant first identified there, has seen hospitals runs out of beds and oxygen, and morgues and crematoriums overflowing.

Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Donald Trump

Facebook's independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld the platform's ban of former US President Donald Trump in a case that sets a precedent for how social media handles harmful content from world leaders.

France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

France on Wednesday threatened to cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under the post-Brexit trading terms.