Former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted in the emergency department of Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Thursday (Dec 26).

Advertisment

Israeli Air Force on Thursday (Dec 26) launched strikes against the Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, local media reports said.

Russia on Thursday (Dec 26) cautioned against promoting "hypotheses" about the Azerbaijan Airlines crash that killed 38 people. Addressing a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "It would be wrong to put forward any hypotheses before the investigation's conclusions."

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS' emergency department: Report

Former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Medical Institute (AIIMS), the news agency PTI reported on Thursday (Dec 26), citing sources. The sources said that Singh was hospitalised in AIIMS' emergency department though the reason for his hospitalisation was not revealed at the time of this filing.

Advertisment

West Asia crisis: Israel launches strikes on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, say reports

If Yemeni media reports are to be believed, the Israeli Air Force on Thursday (Dec 26) launched strikes on the Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, which control Yemen's capital city of Sanaa, said that strikes (in the region) were in fact from Israel but did not elaborate on the exact locations where they struck.

Azerbaijan Airlines crash: Russia cautions against promoting 'hypotheses' about accident

Russia on Thursday (Dec 26) cautioned against promoting "hypotheses" about the Azerbaijan Airlines crash that killed 38 people. Addressing a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "It would be wrong to put forward any hypotheses before the investigation's conclusions."

Bus carrying around 60 people crashes in Norway, three killed

A bus carrying around 60 people crashed in northern Norway on Thursday (Dec 26), killing three people, state media reported. Nordland Hospital has been alerted about the incident.

Three-week old baby girl freezes to death in Gaza while Israel and Hamas trade blame for ceasefire delay

As tensions in West Asia escalate, a baby girl has frozen to death in Gaza, and at least 10 other people have been killed in airstrikes while Israel and Hamas continue to fight on the issue of reaching a ceasefire deal. The baby was three weeks old, and it was the third such incident of death from the cold wave in Gaza in recent days, said doctors of the Hamas-run Gaza health authorities.

S Korea opposition files impeachment motion against acting president

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party said on Thursday (December 26) that it filed an impeachment motion against the acting President Han Duck-soo over an escalating dispute about the composition of the Constitutional Court, which would decide whether to remove his predecessor from office.

China approves world's largest dam on Brahmaputra river

Amid rising tensions between India and China, Beijing on Thursday (Dec 26) approved the construction of the world's largest dam, a colossal hydropower project, on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to the Indian border.

South Africa's 'super-strange looking' plants being poached

A biodiversity hotspot, Kamieskroon, in South South Africa, surrounded by protected plant species, has turned into the illegal trade of these plants. Organised groups were reported engaged in smuggling the rare species plants to fulfil their oversee demands, BBC reported.

Premier League: Man City pay penalty for Erling Haaland miss in Everton draw

Erling Haaland had a second-half penalty saved as Manchester City's astonishing slump continued with a 1-1 draw against lowly Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of Christmas celebrations with Ranveer Singh and daughter Dua

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a special Christmas this year. The couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Dua, in September 2024. And it was the first Christmas for them as a family of three. The parents gifted a cute little gift to their daughter.