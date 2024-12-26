Former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Medical Institute (AIIMS) in a critical condition, the news agency PTI reported on Thursday (Dec 26), citing sources.

The sources said that Dr Singh was hospitalised in the emergency department of AIIMS. The reason for Singh's hospitalisation is not yet known.

Gehlot expresses concern

Former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed concerns over Singh's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

He posted on X, “Deeply concerned about the health of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health."





Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at AIIMS in Delhi.

His life, education, political career

Singh served as the 14th prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014 and retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier in 2024.

The only Sikh PM of India entered the Rajya Sabha in 1991, just four months after he became the finance minister of India under the central government headed by PV Narasimha Rao.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab, Singh got his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Economics from Panjab University.



Singh held several positions, including Secretary of the Finance Ministry, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.





(With inputs from agencies)