A bus carrying around 60 people crashed in northern Norway on Thursday (Dec 26), killing three people, state media reported.

The accident happened around 1:30 pm (local time) in the Hadsel district on Norway's northwestern coast.

Bent Are Eilertsen, chief of staff of the Nordland Police District, said he believed there were between 60 and 70 people on board the bus.

Eilertsen further said that four people were seriously injured in the incident.

Three people have been taken to Stokmarknes Hospital by rescue helicopter, while other passengers have been taken to a nearby school.

According to public broadcaster NRK, the bus came off the road and ended up partially in a body of water.

The Norwegian Red Cross took on social media and said that it was sending teams to help with a "serious bus accident" on the E10 road. Moroeover, fire, ambulance and police teams have also been working at the scene.

There have been reports of heavy snowdrifts and strong winds in the area.

Moreover, other passengers who were hurt have been taken to a nearby school after emergency services, including rescue helicopters and volunteers from the Red Cross, rushed to the scene.

Following the rescue operation, everyone has been taken out from the vehicle, the local media reported.

Mayor of the nearby Vågan district, Vidar Thom Benjaminsen, said a "crisis team" had been set up, adding that a local team had been allocated for family members and as a reception centre.

'Very serious situation'

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took to social media and said the crash was "a very serious situation" and that his thoughts were with everyone affected.

"This afternoon, we stand with those affected by the serious bus accident in Hadsel. My thoughts are with everyone involved and affected. It is a very serious situation where many people are involved, and there have been confirmed fatalities and serious injuries in the accident," he posted.

(With inputs from agencies)