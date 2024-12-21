Brasília, Brazil

At least 22 people died early Saturday when a bus crashed and then caught fire in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, firefighters said.

"After hours of work, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames and have removed 22 charred bodies of victims who were trapped" inside, the fire department said in a statement.

