South Korea's opposition Democratic Party said on Thursday (December 26) that it filed an impeachment motion against the acting President Han Duck-soo over an escalating dispute about the composition of the Constitutional Court, which would decide whether to remove his predecessor from office.

South Korea has been facing political turmoil since President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law on December 3, after which he was impeached.

The parliament took away Yoon's duties on December 14, however, a constitutional court ruling upholding the decision is required to complete the impeachment process.

The court is currently short of three judges. However, it can move forward with its six members on the bench, but a single dissenting vote would reinstate Yoon in power.

Now, the Democratic Party wants Han to approve three more nominees to fill the nine-member bench, which he has refused to do so far.

Following this, the opposition party said that Han should be impeached too.

“We have filed the motion...and will report it to the plenary session today,” MP Park Sung-joon said of the action against Han. “We will put it to a vote tomorrow.”

Han’s refusal to formally appoint the three judges proves that he “does not have the will or qualification to uphold the constitution”, the Democratic Party’s floor leader, Park Chan-dae, said.

'Compromise on nominees'

Meanwhile, Han said that he would certify the judges' appointments only if his ruling party and the opposition compromise on the nominees.

“The consistent principle embedded in our constitution and laws is to refrain from exercising significant exclusive presidential powers, including the appointment of constitutional institutions,” Han said.

“A consensus between the ruling and opposition parties in the national assembly, representing the people, must first be reached,” he added.

If the impeachment happens, it would be the first time in Korean history that both the president and the prime minister, the two key figures in the government body, would have been ousted by the parliament.

Notably, in place of Han, finance minister Choi Sang-mok would be appointed as acting president.

Moreover, the opposition has accused Han of violating his duty as acting president as he refused to formally appoint the judges and sign into law special bills to investigate his impeached predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

(With inputs from agencies)