Top 10 world news: EU to give 'candidate status' to Ukraine, FATF and Pakistan's fate, and more

United States has approved Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for children as young as six months. European Commission on Friday (June 17) recommended Ukraine be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU. Pakistan to stay on the 'grey list' till Financial Action Task Force's on-site visit.

COVID-19: US approves Pfizer and Moderna jabs for kids as young as 6 months

The United States has approved Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for children as young as six months. The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorisation Friday (June 17) for the use of Pfizer and Moderna jabs in the youngest children.

'Manipulation': Russia slams European Union move to give 'candidate status' to Ukraine

Russia's foreign ministry accused Brussels of "manipulating" Ukraine after the European Commission on Friday (June 17) recommended Ukraine be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU.

Pakistan to stay on the 'grey list' till FATF on-site visit

Pakistan to stay on the 'grey list' till Financial Action Task Force's on-site visit, the global body said on Friday (June 17) during a four-day plenary session of the FATF underway in Berlin, Germany.

No more free entry: Ukraine to launch visas for Russians from July 1, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (June 17) that Kyiv wants to introduce visas for Russians from July 1.

Julian Assange extradition to US gets green signal from UK

In a setback to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has approved the US government's request to extradite him on charges including one of spying.

COVID-19: Thailand forgoes foreign tourist registration, drops mask rule

Thailand announced on Friday it would drop rules requiring people to wear masks outdoors and no longer require foreign visitors to register before travel as the kingdom seeks to lure tourists back.

Taipei cuts traffic-light wait time for relief from summer heat

Authorities in Taiwanese capital Taipei have reduced waiting time at traffic lights. The step has been taken to prevent discomfort and illness among pedestrians who would wait in scorching summer Sun.

France no longer receiving Russian gas via pipelines, says network operator

France has not received any Russian natural gas through pipeline since June 15, said GRTgaz, a network operator.

Kim Kardashian is not responsible for the damage of Marilyn Monroe's dress, says Ripley's Believe it or Not

Kim Kardashian turned heads at this year's Met Gala when she wore Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr President' dress.

UNBELIEVABLE! ODI champions England score 498/4 vs Netherlands, register highest total in format

Eoin Morgan-led England have etched their name in history books by registering the highest ODI total on Friday (June 17), at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.