Taipei cuts traffic-light wait time for relief from summer heat

Authorities in Taiwanese capital Taipei have reduced waiting time at traffic lights. The step has been taken to prevent discomfort and illness among pedestrians who would wait in scorching summer Sun.

Summers in Taipei are hot and humid. Temperatures often exceed 35 degrees Celcius (95F).

Announcement on reducing waiting times at the signals will result in reduction in wait times at 770 intersections in the city. The waiting time will reduce by up to one and half minutes.

The weather would be “very uncomfortable for motorcycles and pedestrians stopping and being exposed to the sun,” said Wang Yao-to, director of the Traffic Engineering Office. Wang was quoted by The Guardian.

Wait times for pedestrians at traffic signals is often topic of discussion in the city of 2.6 million residents. These wait times are long and often inconsistent. Wait times of of more than 70, 80 seconds are reportedly not uncommon.

The issue of traffic light wait-times is also caught on by advertisers. At an intersection near Taipei's famous 101 building, a giant foodpanda tells people, “Just to let you know … this red light will make you wait 115 seconds.” The advertisement jokingly tells people to order dinner while they wait for the light to turn green.

