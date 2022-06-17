France no longer receiving Russian gas via pipelines, says network operator 

France has not received any Russian natural gas through pipeline since June 15, said GRTgaz, a network operator. The development has followed Russian gas giant Gazprom's warning earlier this week about cutting delivery of gas to Europe. Gazprom maintains that reduction in supply is due to repair work, but the move is widely perceived to be a political one.

Experts have been quoted in media reports saying that Russia is seeking to put pressure on allies of Ukraine.

France is dependent on Russia for 17 per cent of its natural gas.

Supplies had already been reduced by 60 percent since the beginning of this year, sending prices soaring.

But GRTgaz said there was no risk to French supplies currently, with reserves at 56 percent capacity compared with 50 percent in June normally.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday returned from Ukraine. This was his first visit to Ukraine since Russian invasion. Macron was accompanied by Italian PM Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The European Commission on Friday (June 17) recommended a 'candidate' status for Ukraine in the European Union. Russia is fiercely opposed to co-operation between Ukraine and Europe.

In the run-up to the invasion Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO.

(With inputs from agencies)

