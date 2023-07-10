Top 10 world news: Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO bid to Turkey joining EU, Foxconn junks $19.5bn deal, and more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday released a statement saying that he would only support Sweden's NATO candidacy if the European Union resumes membership talks with Ankara. On the other hand, Taiwanese firm Foxconn on Monday said that it was pulling out of joint venture deal with Indian conglomerate Vedanta to set up a semiconductor plant in western Gujarat state. Last year, Vedanta and Foxconn signed an agreement to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, in a bid to help India become a major electronics hub.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been intercepting Sweden's acquisition for months because of what according to him was Stockholm's negligence to clamp down on Kurdish extremists who have been pursuing a bloodstained mutiny against the Turkish state.

Last year, Vedanta and Foxconn signed an agreement to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, in a bid to help India become a major electronics hub. In a statement on Monday, the company said it working to remove the Foxconn name from the joint venture which is now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the Wagner mercenary group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin five days after the failed coup attempt, the Kremlin said on Monday. Briefing the reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting took place on June 29, in which 35 people were invited, including unit commanders. He further said that the meeting adding that it lasted three hours.

The Ukrainian military said on Monday (July 10) that it had recaptured 14 square kilometres (five square miles) of territory from Russian forces in the south and east of the country over the last week.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has expressed his intention to prioritise "kindness" in his company's new Threads app. He says, that in contrast to Twitter, which has faced an increase in hate speech and misinformation, Threads is an attempt at creating a friendly and successful platform. However, within days of the platform being launched, right-wing figures have already begun challenging the app's content moderation practices by posting hate speech and misinformation.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday that he will not participate in the upcoming general elections, effectively ending his 17-year-long political career. The decision of Rutte, the longest-serving prime minister of the Netherlands, follows the collapse of his government last week.

A new social media challenge, called ‘A boat jumping challenge’, has been luring many people into its clout and also leading to the fatal deaths of some. As per the 'boat jumping challenge’, people are supposed to jump from the rear of the shipping vessels as the boat keeps on moving at a high speed. Such a risky jump has proved to be fatal for many.

Top Russian general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, was shown in a video released by the defence ministry, on Monday (July 10), ordering officers to destroy Ukrainian missile sites, in his first public appearance since the aborted Wagner mutiny last month. This also comes days after the Russian defence minister made his first public appearance since the mercenary group’s attempted coup.

Torrential rain in southwest Japan claimed the lives of at least two people, on Monday, with fears that the death toll could rise as several residents were asked to evacuate their houses. A week of steady rain in the country has prompted the rivers to burst their banks and waterlogged earth to break into deadly landslides, including one that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman.