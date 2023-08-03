Top 10 world news: Donald Trump to appear in court, stabbing incident in South Korea, and more

A stabbing incident in a South Korean town on Thursday (August 3) left at least one person dead, and over a dozen injured, news agency Reuters reported. Police and local media reported that a man rammed his car into passers-by, he then jumped out of the vehicle and went on a stabbing spree. The incident took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Seoul. In other news, Donald Trump is expected to appear in court over charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election due to which the security has been heightened outside the courthouse.

Click on the headlines to read more.

As Donald Trump is expected to appear in court over charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, anti-Trump demonstrators have gathered outside of the court.

Follow live updates here

Police and local media reported that a man rammed his car into passers-by, he then jumped out of the vehicle and went on a stabbing spree. The incident took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Seoul. The National Police Agency told news agency AFP that the suspect "had been arrested at the scene". The police told Yonhap that when the suspect was detained, he made some "incomprehensible statements".

Ukrainian officials on Wednesday (August 2) said that no headway was made by Russian forces along the frontlines, but added that they are entrenched in heavily mined areas they control which has made it difficult for the troops of Kyiv to move east and south. Meanwhile, Russian forces fighting on the frontline stated that they have repelled 12 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk region, which has remained a focal point of Russian advances for months. The majority of Russian military activity focused on air attacks which damaged grain infrastructure in the Danube port of Izmail, Ukraine.

In a patriarchal society, a woman's worth has long been attached to her vagina and its "purity". This obsession has, for years, given way to harmful methods to maintain the so-called purity. The latest fad in this problematic trend are 'yoni pearls' and as per a report by the Guardian, social media giants Meta, YouTube, and Google are profiting from posts promoting these useless and harmful 'health products' to women in Kenya.

Following the decision by the Allahabad High Court to allow an archeological survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in north Indian city of Varanasi, the Muslim party involved is taking the matter to the Supreme Court. The case revolves around the question whether there is a Shivling, a holy structure for Hindus, in the mosque compound. A group of Hindu petitioners had sought, and got permission from the lower court, to conduct a survey by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), that will help determine if the structure is indeed a Shivling, or a fountain as the Muslim side claims.

Lionel Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) has transformed American football like never before. The World Cup-winning star with Argentina, Messi, joined the MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer following a fallout with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier in April. Upon making his debut with the American side in July, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner (in three matches) scored five goals, including two braces, resulting in three wins.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mansion was covered with black fabric by activists from Greenpeace on Thursday (August 3) protesting against fossil fuel licenses. The activists climbed onto the roof of Sunak's mansion in Yorkshire, calling it a protest for his support of a "major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling", they were later arrested.

Singapore has carried out its third hanging in just over a week, executing a 39-year-old man who had been charged with trafficking heroin. This comes just days after the first execution in nearly 20 years of a woman convict. The execution has ignited debates over the country's strict anti-drug laws and its stance on capital punishment.

Warner Bros Discovery David Zaslav has said that the ongoing double strike has resulted in approximately $100 million in savings for the studio, reported Variety. This revelation was made during the latest earnings call for the company, where Zaslav highlighted the cost-cutting benefits of production shutdowns across his studio. By not compensating actors and writers for their work, the company seems to be capitalising on the opportunity to retain the money for itself. The Writers Guild of America initiated the strike about three months ago on July 2, raising concerns about fair payment for their labor in the industry. Last month, on July 14, SAG-AFTRA joined the strike, making it a double strike.