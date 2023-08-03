South Korea: 'One dead' and several injured in stabbing incident near Seoul

A stabbing incident in a South Korean town on Thursday (August 3) left at least one person dead, and over a dozen injured, news agency Reuters reported.

Police and local media reported that a man rammed his car into passers-by, he then jumped out of the vehicle and went on a stabbing spree.

The incident took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Seoul.

The National Police Agency told news agency AFP that the suspect "had been arrested at the scene". The police told Yonhap that when the suspect was detained, he made some "incomprehensible statements".

Local reports have mentioned that the suspect appeared to be in his twenties. He stabbed nine people and wounded five others with his vehicle. According to a Yonhap report, at least eight of the stabbing victims are in critical condition.

Witnesses told the South Korean news agency that the suspect wore a black outfit and sunglasses, and he brandished a knife estimated to be around 50 to 60 centimetres long.

Stabbing incident on July 21

The incident happened around two weeks after a similar attack killed one person and injured three in the South Korean capital on July 21.

Such stabbing incidents are quite unusual in South Korea as official statistics revealed that the nation is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021.

Meanwhile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

