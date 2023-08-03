Third drug trafficking convict executed in Singapore in less than a week

Singapore has carried out its third hanging in just over a week, executing a 39-year-old man who had been charged with trafficking heroin.

The execution has ignited debates over the country's strict anti-drug laws and its stance on capital punishment.

The executed individual, Mohamed Shalleh Adul Latiff, had been sentenced to death for possessing approximately 55g of heroin with the intent to traffic in 2019, reported the Guardian.

The execution, which took place on a Thursday (August 3), was confirmed by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) through an official statement.

Background and trial

Before his arrest in 2016, Mohamed Shalleh worked as a delivery driver. During his trial, he claimed that he believed he was transporting contraband cigarettes to repay a debt to a friend.

Despite his defence, he was sentenced to death, becoming the 16th person to be executed since Singapore resumed executions in March 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent executions

This particular execution follows a grim pattern, being the fifth hanging of the year. It comes shortly after the execution of Saridewi Binte Djamani, a 45-year-old Singaporean woman who was put to death for trafficking around 30g of heroin. Her execution, which occurred less than a week prior, marked the first time Singapore had executed a woman in nearly two decades. Just two days before Saridewi's execution, a 57-year-old man named Mohd Aziz bin Hussain was hanged for trafficking approximately 50g of heroin.

International response and Singapore's stance

The United Nations has strongly criticised these recent executions, urging Singapore to impose a moratorium on the death penalty.

However, Singapore remains steadfast in its position, asserting that capital punishment serves as a powerful deterrent against drug trafficking.

Despite mounting international pressure, the country continues to uphold some of the world's strictest anti-drug laws. For instance, the possession of over 500 grams of cannabis or more than 15g of heroin can lead to a sentence of death.

The recent spate of executions in Singapore, particularly for drug-related offences, has reignited the global discourse on the death penalty and its efficacy in deterring crime.