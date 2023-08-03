LIVE Updates: Donald Trump to appear in court over 2020 election conspiracy charges

Former United States president Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Thursday to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

This will cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee.

The arrest and arraignment of the former president will take place in a federal courthouse within sight of the US Capitol that was stormed by his supporters on January 6, 2021, in what prosecutors say was the culmination of the alleged plot.