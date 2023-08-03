LIVE Updates: Donald Trump to appear in court over 2020 election conspiracy charges
Story highlights
Donald Trump is expected to appear in court over charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.
Stay with WION to get the latest updates
Donald Trump is expected to appear in court over charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.
recommended stories
recommended stories
Ahead of the appearance, Trump posted on Truth Social. He wrote: "The latest Fake “case” brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia!"
Reports have mentioned that Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty at a hearing set to begin at 4:00pm (2000 GMT) before magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya.
Former United States president Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Thursday to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.
This will cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee.
The arrest and arraignment of the former president will take place in a federal courthouse within sight of the US Capitol that was stormed by his supporters on January 6, 2021, in what prosecutors say was the culmination of the alleged plot.