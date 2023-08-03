ugc_banner

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, India Edited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote. The Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha. The Lower House has been adjourned and will meet again tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi."

×

trending now

(With inputs from agencies)

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Rajasthan: Burnt remains of 14-year-old girl recovered from brick kiln in Bhilwara

Explained | The Gyanvapi case, history and battle over Places of Worship Act

Gyanvapi mosque: Muslim group moves India's top court against archeological survey