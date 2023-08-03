Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance passed in Lok Sabha
Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote. The Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha. The Lower House has been adjourned and will meet again tomorrow.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi."
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the… pic.twitter.com/9ivxALDKfB— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
