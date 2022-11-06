Top 10 world news: COP27 kickstarts in Egypt, Tanzania flight crash kills 19 and more

In the latest, The United Nations' 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) climate summit has kickstarted in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh city. Meanwhile, the Twitter-Musk saga has new developments which might breach US law. In Pakistan, ex-PM Imran Khan has been discharged from the hospital and is all set to resume the long march. In the realm of entertainment, Bollywood celebs, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl.

COP27: UN climate change panel ready to 'limit global warming', dwell on compensation for developing nations

The United Nations' 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) climate summit began on Sunday in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh city. Shadowed by the cost-of-living crisis in the western nations and severe weather events in Africa and parts of Asia, much of the tension in Sharm el-Sheikh is expected to be about funds to be pledged by rich nations to help their developing counterparts in the global south fight climate change.

US Midterms 2022: Former president Trump teases 2024 bid, Ron DeSantis not invited to Miami rally

As the US midterm elections approach their end, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lead the pack of likely Republican presidential hopefuls for 2024.

Explained: Will Twitter layoffs breach American law? Here's everything you need to know

Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter Inc. has started to lay off staff members. As many as 3,700 employees, or half of its workforce, were sacked by the San Francisco-based social media company on Friday. A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Twitter on the grounds that the impending layoffs will be illegal under US and California law if employees are not given early warning or severance compensation.

19 dead after commercial aircraft crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

In a rather unfortunate event, a passenger aeroplane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at the nearby airport in Bukoba on Sunday, as per a report by Reuters.

Somalia: al-Shabaab suicide bombing at military training camp kills five recruits, injures many

One week after twin explosions left 116 dead, a suicide bombing attack at a military training centre in Somalia by al-Shabaab terrorists claimed five lives, army authorities said on Sunday. The government is stepping up its campaign against the Islamists who have commanded a 15-year insurgency in the fragile Horn of Africa nation when they attacked the camp on Saturday in the capital Mogadishu.

Putin signs law to conscript convicts in prison as Russia braces for more fighting in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Saturday to conscript people with outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes, in an effort to ramp up the country's need to mobilise soldiers to fight against Ukraine. The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence had alleged last month that the Wagner Group, a network of mercenaries owned by Russian entities, had started recruiting Russian convicts suffering from serious diseases, including HIV and Hepatitis C, for the war in Ukraine.

WATCH | Pakistan: Imran Khan discharged from hospital, to resume long march

WATCH | China: Officials to refine 'Zero-Covid' policy, pledge to avoid excessive disruptions to public life

T20 World Cup: India thrash Zimbabwe by 71 runs to top Group 2, clash with England in semi-final

India produced a dominant display to hammer Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 06). Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul slammed half-centuries apiece to power the Men in Blue to a strong total of 186 runs before the bowlers ran riot to script a thumping victory for India.

B-town sends warmest congratulations to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor for becoming parents

As soon as Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her daughter on social media via an adorable post, Bollywood celebrities rushed to congratulate the new parents of B-town. Showering love and blessings on the couple, several stars took to the comment section to wish the two lovebirds. Many even shared special posts on their social media handles to express their happiness and excitement.

