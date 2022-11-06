US Midterms 2022: Former president Trump teases 2024 bid, Ron DeSantis not invited Miami rally

As the US midterm elections approach their end, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lead the pack of likely Republican presidential hopefuls for 2024. While DeSantis has earned the label of 'Donald Trump incarnate' from President Joe Biden, Donald Trump has christened Florida governer 'Ron DeSanctimonious'.

Trump claims to have a loyal following among the conservatives. DeSantis is often praised by the Republicans as 'a more disciplined and less chaotic leader'.

DeSantis was endorsed by Trump in 2018 for Florida's governorship. The tables, however, have turned in 2022 for what is foreseen by the two top Republican presidential hopefuls of 2024.

Trump, DeSantis to maintain distance in Florida

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally on Sunday, November 6 in Florida's Miami in which DeSantis remains has not been invited. Miami is DeSantis' home turf. DeSantis himself, however, is scheduled to campaign hundreds of miles away the same day, exposing the growing difference between the two leaders with respect to galvanising the Republican base for the midterms.

"DeSantis would have lost in 2018 by 10, 20, maybe 30 points without Trump's endorsement. He definitely owes Trump. Big Time," outgoing Florida GOP state Rep. Anthony Sabatini was quoted as saying by Politico.

After calling out his potential political rival 'Ron DeSanctimonious', Donald Trump in a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, also teased his own run for the White House in 2024.

“This is the year we are going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate. And we are going to take back America. We are going to take it back,” Trump said. “And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent, oh-so beautiful White House.”

Trump is widely expected to announce his presidential bid, soon after the mid-term election results.

