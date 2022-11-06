Somalia: al-Shabaab led suicide bombing targeting a military training camp kills five

An attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists one week after twin explosions that left 116 dead claimed five lives in a suicide bombing that targeted a military training centre in Somalia, army authorities said on Sunday.

The government is stepping up its campaign against the Islamists who have commanded a 15-year insurgency in the fragile Horn of Africa nation when they attacked the camp on Saturday in the capital Mogadishu.

"The suicide bomb explosion occurred at the entrance and five new recruits died in the blast, more than ten others were wounded," military officer Mohamed Abdullahi told AFP.

Five people were killed in the incident, which also left many more injured, according to army officer Adan Yare.

With regards to the incident, which Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for, the government has not released any formal statements.

Since Somalia's new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took office in May and pledged to wage "all-out war" against the jihadists, the rebels affiliated with Al-Qaeda have intensified their attacks there.

The army reportedly killed more than 100 Al-Shabaab fighters in an operation in the centre of Hirshabelle state on Friday, according to the ministry of information.

The education ministry was the target of two vehicle bombs last weekend, the bloodiest attack on the nation in the previous five years.

(With inputs from agencies)

