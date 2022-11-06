'Don't just Google': Changing his focus from 'Muslim-Catholic' ties, Pope advises youth to seek real advice

During his visit to Bahrain to serve the Catholic community in Gulf, Pope Francis changed his focus. On Saturday, presiding over Mass, meeting people and giving them fatherly advice he said, "Don't just Google your questions about life decisions." Instead, take decisions from parents and teachers who can give good advice.

He advised, "Before you go to the internet for advice, always seek out good counsellors in life, wise and reliable people who can guide and help you."

Francis is on a four-day tour to the tiny country with a focus on ties between Catholics and Muslims. It's his first papal visit to Bahrain. The trip is sponsored by the government.

Francis's Mass was attended by nearly by 30,000, some of whom travelled from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf nations, AP reported.

For the first two days of the trip, Pope focused on serving the 1.5 million-strong Catholic minority in the country. Meeting Catholics he said to do good even when evil is done to them.

After the Mass, Pope went further to meet school students where both Muslims and Catholics studied together. He asked them to maintain an interfaith relationship for a bright future.



While interacting with kids, Pope said that seeking for internet's solution breaks us out of our stable habits and repetitive ways of looking at things.

