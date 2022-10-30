Pope Francis offers prayers to victims in South Korea and Somalia

Pope Francis on Sunday (October 30) offered prayers for victims of stampede in South Korea and blasts in Somalian capital Mogadishu.

"Let us also pray to the risen Lord for those, especially young people, who died tonight in Seoul from the tragic consequences of a sudden crush crowd'', Francis said.

On Saturday, at least 153 people died in Halloween stampede in South Korean capital Seoul. Those killed were mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s. The deadly incident took place in an area of Seoul famous for nightlife. When the incident occurred, dozens of people suffered cardiac arrest all at once. Around 140 ambulances were dispatched at the scene.

Itaewon is a popular destination for people celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital.

South Korea has declared national mourning.

There were 19 foreigners among those killed in the stampede. They were from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing, Pope Francis also prayed for victims of car bombs in Mogadishu.

Two car bombs exploded at Somalia's education ministry, next to a busy market intersection, killing at least 100 people and wounding 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning the death toll could rise.

