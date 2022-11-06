B-town sends warmest congratulations to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor for becoming parents

As soon as Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her daughter on social media via an adorable post, Bollywood celebrities rushed to congratulate the new parents of B-town. Showering love and blessings on the couple, several stars took to the comment section to wish the two lovebirds. Many even shared special posts on their social media handles to express their happiness and excitement.

Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor were among the first celebs to congratulate the couple. On her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, "Hugesy congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl (sic)." Sonam commented on Alia's announcement post. "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess (sic)," she wrote.

Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations god bless all three of you biggest hug ever (sic)." Madhuri Dixit also wrote, "Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl (sic)."

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess god bless your beautiful family."

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sophie Choudry, Rakul Preet, Neha Dhupia, Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, and Janhvi Kapoor among others congratulated the new mom on the announcement post.

To share the happy news with the world, Alia shared a statement on social media, which read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia gave birth to her daughter at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. It is the same place where Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor breathed his last.

The couple tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence and in June, Alia announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post.