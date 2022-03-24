Top 10 world news: China's latest move at Australia's backyard, India slams OIC and more

China and Solomon Islands are negotiating a security agreement to establish a Chinese military presence on the island, according to a leaked draft report.

In other news, Elvira Nabiillina, the highly regarded governor of Russia's central bank was reportedly going to step down from her post after Ukraine invasion was ordered. However, she continued on her post only when Putin asked her to stay.

Click on the headlines to read more:

China, Solomon Islands finalising pact for military presence in Pacific

The leaked document says the Solomon Islands, which lies east of Papua New Guinea, could “request China to send police, armed and military personnel and other law enforcement agencies” to the country.

Russia's central bank guv wanted to resign over Ukraine, Putin refused: Report

Nabillina (58) is in office since 2013. She has been able to guide Russian economy through previous rounds on Western sanctions. These sanctions were imposed on Russia when it annexed Crimea.

Caribbean islands owned by Jeffrey Epstein put up for sale to boost victims’ fund

Great St James spans for more than 160 acres and according to the court records reviewed by WSJ, Epstein bought it in 2016 for around $20m. It is largely untouched as it contains a small collection of structures and Christmas Cove, a marine preserve.

India slams OIC for resorting to 'falsehoods and misrepresentation'

The strong reaction by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after the OIC at its foreign ministerial meeting in Pakistan criticised India for its policy on Kashmir. He was referring to media queries on references made to India in the resolutions adopted at the OIC meeting.

Vietnamese man tries to row from Thailand to India to see wife

Ho Hoang Hung set off from the Thai holiday island of Phuket in an inflatable rubber dinghy, equipped with water and instant noodles but no navigation system, planning to cross the Bay of Bengal near the start of cyclone season.

Singapore to further relax COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline, says PM

The prime minister added that new safety management measures will be implemented from March 29. It will include doubling the group size to 10 persons from five and increasing the capacity limit for larger events and settings.

More than half of Ukrainian children displaced by war, says UN

The number of displaced children makes up nearly half of over 10 million people forced to flee their homes since the invasion. More than 1.8 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees, while another 2.5 million are now displaced inside their war-ravaged country, the UN said.

'We are a nuclear power, why not?': Top Russian diplomat over Ukraine invasion

During an interview with Sky News, Dmitry Polyanskiy, who is a Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, said, "If Russia is provoked by NATO, if Russia is attacked by NATO I don't know ... we are a nuclear power, why not?"

US to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war: Report

The expected announcement would coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with European leaders on Thursday to coordinate the Western response to the crisis. More than 3.5 million people have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's 'first reactions' after becoming CSK captain

Jadeja has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in Test cricket off late and he jumped to the top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) all-rounder rankings. Hours after the official announcement, CSK posted a video on Twitter to share Jadeja's first reactions as the new skipper.