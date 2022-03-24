China, Solomon Islands finalising pact to establish military presence at ‘Australia’s backyard’: Report

China and Solomon Islands are negotiating a security agreement to establish a Chinese military presence on the island, according to a leaked draft report.

According to the draft security agreement circulating on social media on Thursday, it would allow China to “protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects” in the Pacific, less than 2,000km off Australia’s coast.

The leaked document says the Solomon Islands, which lies east of Papua New Guinea, could “request China to send police, armed and military personnel and other law enforcement agencies” to the country.

The ABC news channel confirmed the authenticity of the draft report shared on social media.

The draft security cooperation agreement between China and Solomon Islands has been linked on social media and raises a lot of questions (and concerns). (photos of agreement in this and below tweet) 1/6 pic.twitter.com/nnpnJJQC7r — Dr Anna Powles (@AnnaPowles) March 24, 2022 ×

The leaked document has sent jitters in Australia, which had been helping the Solomon Islands to help maintain peace after it was embroiled in a deadly civil war.

The discontent in the island was fuelled by prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and switch sides with China.

Also read | Solomon islands riots: What’s behind the protests?

Recently a contingent of Chinese police officers was deployed to the Solomon Islands to work with local authorities after last year's deadly anti-government riots, the Daily Mail reported.

Australia’s minister for home affairs, Karen Andrews, told reporters on Thursday the Pacific was Australia’s “backyard”, when asked about the possibility of the Chinese military operating in the Solomon Islands.

Also read | Solomon Islands: PM Manasseh Sogavare defies pressure to resign after unrest

“In relation to China, in relation to the Pacific region, that is our back yard, that is our neighbourhood, and we are very concerned about any activity that is taking place in the Pacific islands,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)