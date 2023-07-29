Top 10 world news: China issues red alert for torrential rain, Niger coup leaders under pressure, and more

The Chinese weather agency issued a red alert for torrential rain in the capital city of Beijing, on Saturday (July 29) this comes as parts of northern China were flooded due to typhoon Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years. In other news, the African Union released a statement on Saturday demanding Niger's military to "return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority" within 15 days as the European Union rendered more intense pressure on the coup leaders by discontinuing security cooperation with the country.

Typhoon Doksuri: China issues red alert for torrential rain in Beijing, thousands evacuated







The Chinese weather agency issued a red alert for torrential rain in the capital city of Beijing, on Saturday (July 29) this comes as parts of northern China were flooded due to typhoon Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years.





The African Union released a statement on Saturday demanding Niger's military to "return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority" within 15 days as the European Union rendered more intense pressure on the coup leaders by discontinuing security cooperation with the country.



India: At least 8 people killed, several injured after explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu







At least eight people, including three women, were found dead and several others were reported injured after an explosion in a warehouse of a firecracker factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, on Saturday (July 29), said the officials.





Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that Russia received around 30 peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, reported TASS news agency. These initiatives came through both official and unofficial channels, Zakharova said.





Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s main opposition party took to the streets in the country’s capital city of Dhaka, on Saturday (July 29) to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. During the demonstration, Bangladesh police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the stone-throwing crowd that had blocked major roads across the city.



Thailand firework warehouse explosion claims lives of nine





A blast at a firework warehouse on Saturday, in Thailand claimed the lives of at least nine people and wounded more than 100, the news agency AFP reported citing a senior official.





The United States will help Australia to produce guided multiple-launch rocket systems by 2025, said the American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on Saturday (July 29).





A shooting during a community outreach event late Friday evening in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighbourhood left five people wounded, one of them critically, media outlets reported quoting Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Naela Quadri, the Prime Minister of the Balochistan government-in-exile, has made an appeal to Indian PM Narendra Modi to extend support at the United Nations to Balochistan's quest for freedom from Pakistan's "illegal" occupation.