Did Swifties cause an earthquake? Taylor Swift's Seattle concerts spark seismic activity

In a surprising turn of events, Swifties, as the die-hard fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift are called, discovered their seismic powers during a thrilling Eras tour concert at Lumen Field in Seattle. After two consecutive nights of dancing and enthusiastic cheers, something extraordinary happened, reported CTV. Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, who was monitoring the region's seismic activity, made an astonishing revelation - the Swifties had caused seismic disturbances equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, as per media reports. The news quickly spread, and the phenomenon was soon dubbed the "Swift Quake." But this was not the first time the city of Seattle experienced ground-shaking celebrations. Back in 2011, during a Seattle Seahawks game, fans erupted in jubilation after an impressive touchdown by running back Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch, causing a seismic event known as the "Beast Quake."

Interestingly, Caplan-Auerbach noticed that both the "Beast Quake" and the "Swift Quake" had left similar patterns on the seismometer. The enthusiastic fans had managed to create seismic signatures with their collective energy, proving that passion and excitement have the power to move the very ground beneath our feet.

Eager to explore this extraordinary occurrence further, Caplan-Auerbach compared the seismic data from both nights of the Swift concert. Astonishingly, she found that the duration of the shaking during Taylor Swift's performance was much longer than that of the "Beast Quake." The fans' rhythmic dancing, synchronised with the music, produced a continuous energy flow that reverberated into the ground, resulting in a much stronger seismic impact.

As the news of the "Swift Quake" spread, it sparked curiosity and wonder among both scientists and fans alike. Chloe Melas, a CNN reporter who attended one of Swift's concerts, shared her firsthand experience of the awe-inspiring event. She described the sensation of feeling the ground tremble beneath her feet, an experience unlike anything she had encountered before. Even Taylor Swift herself was amazed by the incredible energy and thanked her Seattle audience for creating such a memorable weekend.

What is Swiftonomics?

Swifties' impact is more than just earth-shaking. It extends to economics too. Recently, it has been noticed by economists that globally famous singers like Swift and Beyonce can have an outsize impact on economics, leading many to believe that the said impact is big enough to sometimes reach levels serious enough for inflation concerns. Fans are willing to pay exorbitant amounts for the chance to see their favourite artists perform live, resulting in significant increases in recreation and culture prices in countries like the United Kingdom.

The ticket sales reach hundreds of millions. Augusta Saraiva, a Bloomberg reporter, introduced the term "Swiftonomics," which sheds light on the present economic dynamics of the live music scene, as revealed through Swift's influence.

