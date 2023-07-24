Taylor Swift laughs hilariously on stage while performing a song on forgiving Kanye West,'I can’t even say it'

When it comes to Kanye West the one thing that Taylor Swift can do is laugh. The entire world is aware of the infamous feud between Swift and West, and during her recent gig, the songstress gave the concertgoers a moment to laugh when she started singing the 2017 song ''Why We Can't Have Nice Things'' - the track that Taylor reportedly wrote about her fight with the Rapper and eventually forgiving him.



During her latest show at Lumen Field in Seattle, Swift started singing her famous track. However, what made the jam-packed crowd burst into laughter was when Swift started hilariously laughing on the stage.



While performing the diss track, Swift was not able to control her laughter as she said, indirectly hinting at her 14-year-long feud with West, ''And here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do.''

💜| Taylor urging fans tonight to be kind and gentle online when Speak Now comes out as she doesn't care what happened when she was 19 yo, she only cares about the music she wrote and the fact that she gets to own it now pic.twitter.com/KZrKNp0vfw — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) June 25, 2023 ×

The pop star quipped, "I can’t even say it with a straight face."



Taylor's hilarious reaction quickly went viral, garnering epic reactions from social media users.



Taylor and Kanye's infamous feud -



The feud between the two leading Hollywood singers dates back to the year 2009, when Kanye West jumped on MTV VMAs' stage, and interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for the Best Female Video Award for ''You Belong With Me'' and told her the actual winner was Beyonce, ''That's where it all started''

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!", Kanye said on stage back then.



West calls Swift a 'b***h'



After a few years of silence, Kanye reignited the feud with his song ''Famous''. In the track, Kanye raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous."



Later, the rapper claimed that he took permission from Taylor and she approved, "I called Taylor and had an hour-long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."



However, the ''Lover'' singer denied it and fired back at the rapper, saying that he never did a call for approval and was not aware of, the ''I made that bi**h famous'' lyric.



Kim Kardashian came to the defence of her then-husband and said that Swift did give approval to the lyrics as the couple released a call recording of West and Swift. On the same day, The Kardashians star called Taylor a snake.



In the tweet, she wrote, ''Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!,'' along with several snake emojis.

