India: At least 8 people killed, several injured after explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu

At least eight people, including three women, were found dead and several others were reported injured after an explosion in a warehouse of a firecracker factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, on Saturday (July 29), said the officials. The sudden explosion has also damaged houses and some shops near the unit, according to local media reports.

What do we know about the incident?

The explosion is said to have occurred in the firecracker manufacturing warehouse in the Pazhayapettai area of the district. The blaze due to the explosion also spread to nearby shops and houses, said the Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur, as per ANI.

“As many as seven people have been declared dead and few others injured have been taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment,” said Thakur. The police official later revised the death toll to eight after one more person had died in the mishap, reported ANI.

Images and videos from the site show police and fire services personnel on the spot while rescue efforts are said to be underway. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.



Indian PM and Home Minister express condolences

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to X, formerly known as Twitter and said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time. May the injured recover soon.”

The Indian PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2,00,000 ($2,431) from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. Additionally, those injured will be given Rs 50,000 ($608), said Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to the microblogging platform and said, “Deeply saddened to know about the tragic fire accident in a crackers factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu). I extend my sincerest condolences to the family members of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”



