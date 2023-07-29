Russia received 30 peace initiatives for Ukraine settlement from diverse channels

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that Russia received around 30 peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, reported TASS news agency. These initiatives came through both official and unofficial channels, Zakharova said.

"We are grateful to everyone. There were many such initiatives. It seems to me that a month ago there were already about 30 [initiatives] that were made by public figures through state channels or even in some private way," the official noted on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

She said that Russia remained open to negotiations and consistently engaged in dialogue with partners. "Even when we understood that they [negotiations] were unlikely to bring any added value, but we always gave such a chance to partners or the situation in general," the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said.

Also Read | Melting Swiss glacier coughs up body remains of hiker who went missing in 1986

The spokeswoman said that in April 2022 Kyiv withdrew from the negotiations it had previously requested, leading to a halt in communication between the parties.

"Several rounds took place, and then they stopped responding to the documents and materials that we sent at their request... And in September, they themselves were legally banned from negotiating with our country," she added.

African peace initiative on Ukraine

The Russian foreign ministry expressed appreciation for African countries' attempts to help stabilise the situation in Ukraine.

Also Read | Asian masalanomics for spice trade spiced up in Vietnam 2000 years ago, reveals study

"We are extremely grateful to our African friends for the fact that they really - not in words, but in deeds - value peace and want to do everything in their power, even without being in any way participants in all this long-term drama, but, indeed, having open hearts and understanding what this can globally lead to and is already leading to. [We are grateful] for their attempt to do everything in their power or to somehow provide intermediary services, efforts to stabilize the situation. Once again, we never get tired of repeating the words gratitude," the diplomat concluded.

Putin 'carefully' examining proposals

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow is "carefully" examining African proposals on Ukraine conflict resolution. "We respect your initiatives and we are examining them carefully," Putin said on the second day of a Russia-Africa summit.

Watch | Rains soak Northern China as Doksuri makes its way to Beijing

"Previous mediation initiatives were monopolised by so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa too is ready to help resolve problems that appear to be outside of its area of priorities," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×