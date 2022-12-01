Top 10 world news: China eases Covid restrictions in Beijing, Boris Johnson to run for president again, & more

In the latest, China has eased restrictions in Beijing amid raging protests. According to data released on Thursday by the EU's Eurostat statistics office, the unemployment rate in the eurozone reached a record low of 6.5 percent in October. In other news, a South Korean YouTuber was reportedly harassed by a man on a Mumbai street while she was live streaming.

The Chinese government has decided soften their COVID-19 restrictions as part of the Zero-Covid initiative as Beijing will allow some infected people to isolate at home. The Chaoyang district – one of the most densely populated districts – will be the first place where the concessions will be tested and according to a report on Bloomberg, the infected individuals will not have to travel to the government quarantine sites. This will be a massive step for the authorities after the cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced an easing of restrictions in the aftermath of widespread protests.

Unemployment levels hit a record low in the eurozone, at 6.5 percent in October, the EU's Eurostat statistics office said on Thursday. The figure, which was the lowest since Eurostat began tracking unemployment rates in April 1998, showed that the 19 EU nations that use the currency, Euro had recovered economically from the Covid pandemic. Compared to the 7.3 per cent recorded a year ago, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was significantly lower.

Security has been beefed up at public and diplomatic buildings in Spain following a string of letter bombs, including one that injured an official at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

As per the nation's interior ministry on November 24th an "envelope with pyrotechnic material" addressed to the Prime minister was disarmed by them.

The Ukrainian embassy, military equipment firm Instalaza, and the Defense ministry all received three similar devices. Early on Thursday morning, a fifth one was detained at Spain's Torrejon de Ardoz air base.

Last weekend, students at Beijing's Tsinghua University came together to express their rage over China's zero-Covid rules. However, the economic trajectory of the nation is intrinsically linked to this unrest. The economic future of China's youth, who are at the centre of these countrywide protests seems to be jeopardised by the country's rigorous effort to contain Covid. Youth unemployment this year touched its highest on record.

The European Union proposed the creation of a special tribunal to try top Russian officials for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and France became the first major country to extend its support. In the proposal, the EU said that the tribunal will be formed after proper discussions with all member states and if accepted, the purview of the investigation will cover even Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be running once again in the 2024 general election from Uxbridge and South Ruislip. According to The Telegraph, Johnson told his local Conservative Party leaders that he will be fighting the elections in a bid to become a Member of Parliament once again. All members of the Conservative Party will have to inform the leadership about their will to compete in the elections by Monday and Johnson is expected to throw his hat in the race.

