Top 10 world news: Russia hints possible Nord Stream restoration, Brazil elections, and more

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered authorities on Sunday to thoroughly re-evaluate security at football matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 125 people, and left many injured besides loss of property. In other news, Mangalyaan, India's first expedition to Mars, has reached its destination after it has been claimed that the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) ran out of propellant, making it challenging to revive in the Red Planet's orbit. Finally, weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Buckingham Palace released the first official portrait of King Charles III with his wife Queen Consort, Camilla, by his side.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Restoration of ruptured Nord Stream pipelines possible, says Russia deputy PM

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday (October 2) that it was possible to restore the ruptured Nord Stream pipelines, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Indonesia president orders security probe after football stampede leaves 125 dead

An official had earlier said that at least 174 people were killed but the toll was later revised downwards to 125 as officials grappled to collect data of casualties and injured from hospitals where the injured were rushed.

Brazil: Voting begins to decide result of Bolsonaro-Lula showdown

One of the polls taken before voting shows former president Lula leading Bolsonaro with 50 per cent of valid votes to 36 per cent.

India's Mangalyaan mission comes to an end with no fuel and drained battery, says source

The spacecraft served as proof to show that India is capable of designing, launching, and managing an interplanetary mission.

New royal portrait featuring King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate released

The picture was taken on the eve of the Queen’s funeral when the Royal family hosted a grand reception for all the world leaders who arrived for the Queen's funeral.

In pics | Ugly scenes as 125 killed after football match turns deadly in Indonesia

The supporters of the rival clubs clashed after Surabaya defeated Arema 3-2 in the game which was played at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java.

In pics | India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary

This year marks the 153rd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Mahatama Gandhi, referred to as the "Father of the Nation." He accomplished all his aims through the actions of satyagraha and peace practice.

Burkina Faso coup: Unrest intensifies as junta leader says he has no intention of giving up powers

The most recent upheaval began on Friday after junior military soldiers announced that they had overthrown the current junta leader.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finishes seventh

Sergio Perez won a rain-affected Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday meaning his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who finished seventh, must wait at least another week to retain his Formula One world championship.

Pak ex-PM Imran Khan granted pre-arrest bail in female judge threat case

Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani granted interim pre-arrest bail to Khan until October 7 against a surety bond of Rs 10,000. He has been directed to appear before the relevant court.