Burkina Faso: Unrest intensifies after police force fires tear gas on protesters

Unrest in Burkina Faso intensified as police fired tear gas on protesters to disperse them in front of the French embassy. The West African country won its second coup this year.

The most recent upheaval began on Friday after junior military soldiers announced that they had overthrown the current junta leader. However, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the junta leader on Saturday, said that he had no intention of giving up his powers and requested soldiers to come back to their senses.

Tensions in the capital persisted as the protesters gathered on the main roads of Ouagadougou. On Sunday, numerous Ibrahim Traore's supporters gathered at the French embassy.

Junior soldiers have accused Damiba of hiding out at a French military base, which both he and France deny. The violence was strongly denounced by the French foreign ministry, which said "the violence against our embassy in the strongest terms" by "hostile demonstrators manipulated by a disinformation campaign against us," AFP reported.

Similarly, hundreds of protesters rallied before the coup, demanding the ouster of Dambia, the end of French military operations in the Sahel, and military cooperation with Russia.

According to an AFP correspondent, security personnel used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators after they set fire to barriers outside, threw rocks at the building, and attempted to climb over the fence. So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

This attack is said to be the third in a row on the French building.

Damiba seized power after overthrowing President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and tried to drive out Islamist fighters. He then took control. But the insurrection continues to rage.

