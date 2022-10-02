Indonesia president orders security probe after football stampede leaves 129 dead

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered authorities on Sunday to thoroughly re-evaluate security at football matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 127 people.

He also told the country's football association (PSSI) to stop Liga 1 matches until the investigation concluded and called for this to be the "last soccer tragedy in the nation."

Indonesian police said that at least 127 people had died and 180 were injured after a stampede following crowd trouble at a football match in the province of East Java overnight. After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya had ended, supporters from the losing team had invaded the pitch, and police had fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Also Read: In pics | Ugly scenes as 129 killed after football match turns deadly in Indonesia

Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags. The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2.

There have been previous outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia, with a strong rivalry between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters.