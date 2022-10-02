In pics | Ugly scenes as 129 killed after football match turns deadly in Indonesia

In one of the deadliest football tragedies, at least 129 people died and around 180 were left injured after a stampede in Indonesia following a match between local clubs Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. The supporters of the rival clubs clashed after Surabaya defeated Arema 3-2 in the game which was played at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java. Arema FC fans stormed onto the pitch following their defeat forcing the police to use tear gas to control the crowd. A stampede broke out after police used tear gas, resulting in the death of hundreds of fans.