In pics | Ugly scenes as 129 killed after football match turns deadly in Indonesia

Ugly scenes as 129 killed after football match turns deadly in Indonesia

Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:14 AM(IST)

In one of the deadliest football tragedies, at least 129 people died and around 180 were left injured after a stampede in Indonesia following a match between local clubs Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. The supporters of the rival clubs clashed after Surabaya defeated Arema 3-2 in the game which was played at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java. Arema FC fans stormed onto the pitch following their defeat forcing the police to use tear gas to control the crowd. A stampede broke out after police used tear gas, resulting in the death of hundreds of fans.

129 people dead in tragic football stampede

At least 129 people died in the stampede following the clash between Indonesian clubs Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java. The Arema FC supporters 'invaded' the pitch after their loss resulting in a huge chaos.

(Photograph:AFP)

Police used tear gas to control crowd

The Indonesian police used tear gas to control the raging crowd at the stadium, leading to a deadly stampede. As per the police, a part of the crowd got 'anarchic' and started attacking the officers. They also damaged police vehicles and attacked supporters of the rival club.

(Photograph:AFP)

Ugly scenes at the Kanjuruhan Stadium

There were ugly scenes at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in the aftermath of Arema FC's defeat as videos surfaced on social media showing fans invading the pitch after the final whistle. Some fans were spotted escorting those who suatined injuries in the stampede.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Police vehicles destroyed inside and outside the stadum

Angry fans torched and damaged police vehicles both inside and outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium during the satmpede which left 129 dead and hundreds injured.

(Photograph:AFP)

Violence not new in Indonesian football

Tragedies on the pitch is not new in Indonesian football as there have been several instances in the past when passionate supporters of rival clubs in the country have clashed against each other. Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya share one of the biggest rivalries in Indonesian football.

(Photograph:AFP)

