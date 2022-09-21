Top 10 world news: Biden's harsh criticism of Putin at UNGA, Iran's accusation against US, and more

Addressing the world leaders at the 77th session of the United General Assembly, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has 'shamelessly violated' UN charter with the invasion of Ukraine. He also made reference to Putin's recently announced partial military mobilisation and said: "We stand in solidarity with Ukraine.. and against Russian aggression. Period!".

Following Putin's announcement oil prices and shares of oil, defence companies have seen a rise. Additionally there has also been a sudden surge in people trying to book tickets out of Russia.

US President Joe Biden came down harshly on Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech at 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Lashing out at Putin over Ukraine war, threat of using nuclear weapons and military mobilisation, Biden said Putin 'shamelessly violated' UN charter.

Share markets across the world showed movement as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country. The escalation has raised concerns about energy supplies as well as increased demand for weapons.

Addressing the world leaders at the 77th session of the United General Assembly on Wednesday, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in his debut speech expressed displeasure over the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear accord and accused the United States of “trampling upon” Tehran's aspirations.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a new scheme to support businesses with their energy bills and help them "get through the winter." As per the new plan, the businesses will receive an emergency package that includes a cap aimed at a significant reduction of the price paid for energy from October 1.

After President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War II, one-way flights out of the country were surging in price and selling out fast.

A significant business lobby said on Wednesday that China's "inflexible" and "inconsistent" zero-Covid policy is harming European companies' operations in the nation and that their presence "can no longer be taken for granted".

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has refused to certify a key bill to amend the Nepal Citizenship Act within the stipulated deadline of 15 days even after it was endorsed twice by both houses of Parliament. The President’s move is being seen as unconstitutional by constitutional experts. Stateless people staged a sit-in protest in Kathmandu against the President’s decision to not sign the bill.

Flood-ravaged Pakistan reeling under the threat of flood-borne diseases like Malaria. As per a tweet by a senior Pakistani journalist, the nation which earlier turned down Indian aid is now considering the import of 71 lakh mosquito nets from its neighbouring nation, India.

Couple of days after the US President made statements that seemingly encouraged secessionists in Taiwan, China has stepped up on the throttle. Reportedly, Beijing is set to toughen punishment for Taiwan's 'pro-independence' forces.

We've all pretty much grown up in the information that the otherworldly object was behind the extinction of the mighty lizards. But what if that wasn't completely true? A new major study claims that dinosaurs were "already dying" back when they got wiped out by the giant asteroid.