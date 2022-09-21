UNGA: Biden tears into Putin, says Russia has 'shamelessly violated' UN charter

US President Joe Biden came down harshly on Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday. Lashing out at Putin over Ukraine war, threat of using nuclear weapons and announcement of partial military mobilisation, Biden said Putin 'shamelessly violated' UN charter.

“A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter,” Biden said.

During his speech, Biden declared his unequivocal support for Ukraine.

"We stand with Ukraine and against Russian aggression. Period!" he said.

Biden's speech at UNGA came just hours after Putin ordered a partial military mobilisation in Russia for Ukraine war. Putin also made a thinly veiled threat of nuclear attack.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) denounced Putin's threat as 'reckless'.

"A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Biden said referring to Mutually Assured Destruction doctrine.

The doctrine states that a nuclear attack from one country will result a similar attack on the country by the other and in effect, both countries will get utterly destroyed causing immeasurable impact on global climate with direct effect on immediate human survival worldover.

Also Read | Partial military mobilisation in Russia announcement makes oil, defence stocks surge

In the run up to the Ukraine invasion and even later, Putin had claimed that Russia was threatened. Biden refuted this claim in his UNGA speech and said that no one had threatened Russia.

Also Read | 'Will use all available means, this is not a bluff': Russia's Putin announces partial military mobilisation

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. After sustained military losses in the first few months, Ukraine has been able to launch successful counter-offensives in recent weeks and recapture territory from Russian forces. Putin's call for partial military mobilisation in Russia is thus being viewed by many as desperate move to bolster his forces in Ukraine.

