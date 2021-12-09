Top 10 world news: Biden sounds alarm on state of global democracy and more

While addressing the first-ever virtual Summit for democracy, US President Joe Biden said "democracy does not happen by accident, it needs to be renewed with every generation." "Democracy needs champions," the US president said with over 100 countries invited for the virtual summit.

Democracy facing alarming challenges worldwide, says Biden during Summit for Democracy

The US president informed that there has been a "10 per cent decline" in democracy including in the United States. Biden said democracy is facing "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide.

CDS General Bipin Rawat's cremation: Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan to send top Army officials

As a mark of respect, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan will be sending top Army officials to the cremation of CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife that will take place on Friday. The cremation is expected to take place at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

Farmers suspend year-long agitation after assurances from Indian govt to look into demands

Having weathered rain, heat, and bone-chilling cold for over one-and-a-half years, during which around 600 lives were lost, the farmers on Thursday decided to suspend their agitation after the government repealed three controversial agriculture laws. The farmers have said that they will vacate Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in Delhi after holding a victory parade on Saturday.

Winter Olympics: China warns Australia, UK, US for diplomatic boycott, says 'will pay price for wrong acts'

China has warned Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, saying that nations would "pay the price" for the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. On Monday (December 6), the US announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics citing reports of 'egregious' human rights violations, which China has denied repeatedly.

Investigative report claims Pfizer paid money to spread lies about AstraZeneca Covid jab

According to an investigation by the UK-based Channel 4, drug major Pfizer allegedly paid experts to lie about Covid vaccine made by its rival AstraZeneca along with Oxford University. Pfizer has denied the claims being made in the investigative report to be aired on Friday.

Saudi Arabia running out of Patriot missiles amid strikes by Houthis: Report

Amid reports of ballistic missile and drone strikes by the Houthis, reports claim Saudi Arabia has been running out of ammunition to defend itself amid repeated attacks by the rebel group and has asked the US and its European allies to supply it with weapons.

3 top executives of Better.com resign after CEO lays off 900 people over Zoom call

Days after the US-based mortgage come, Better.com, unceremoniously fired 900 people over Zoom call, three top executives have tendered their resignation. The resignations come in response to the last week’s mass layoff, when CEO Vishal Garg abruptly terminated about 9% of the employees, which comprised of staff from US and India.

He's still a leader of the team: India's newly-appointed limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma opines on Virat Kohli

During a recent interaction, when he wasn't officially announced as the ODI captain, Hitman spoke highly of Virat and how the team will continue to benefit having the former captain in the limited-overs format.

2021 saw a record number of journalists imprisoned, China leads list of offenders: CPJ Report

New data shows there was a global high in 2021 when it comes to journalists behind bars. There are 293 journalists imprisoned as of December 1 this year, according to this report from the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married! Check pics inside

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally married. The couple got married in a grand wedding today (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As per the reports, the couple tied the knot according to Hindi rituals in the presence of close family and friends