Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married! Check pics inside

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally married. The couple got married in a grand wedding today (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

As per the reports, the couple tied the knot according to Hindi rituals in the presence of close family and friends. The first pictures from the wedding are out on the internet and shows the newlyweds on the corridors of the fort.

The 'Uri' actor wore a cream sherwani, while Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a deep red lehenga.

Take a look:

Until now, Vicky and Katrina had kept their relationship under wraps.

The couple wanted a private wedding away from the media glare and made sure that no photos or videos leaked from the ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on December 7. The couple had their mehendi, followed by haldi and sangeet on December 8.

The intimate wedding had only 120 guests in attendance with celebrities including Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others.