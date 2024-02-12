Top 10 world news: Airstrikes in Gaza's Rafah kill ‘around 100’; Indian PM Modi to visit Qatar, and more

Overnight Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza City of Rafah have claimed the lives of "around 100" Palestinians including children, said the Hamas-run health ministry on Monday (Feb 12). In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Qatar on February 14 after concluding his visit to the UAE, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a special press conference on Monday (Feb 12).

Overnight Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza City of Rafah have claimed the lives of "around 100" Palestinians including children, said the Hamas-run health ministry on Monday (Feb 12). Meanwhile, Israel reported that it had successfully rescued two hostages from the city.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Qatar following the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were detained in the Gulf country.

India's revolutionary Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were officially rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius during a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday (Feb 12) afternoon.

In a major victory for India’s ruling party BJP-led NDA alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the trust vote in the state assembly with the support of 129 lawmakers.

Thanks to humans, more than one fifth of the "magnificent" migratory species on Earth are facing an extinction threat. As per a landmark, United Nations report released on Monday (Feb 12), migratory species across the globe are under threat.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reacted sharply on Monday (Feb 12) over Donald Trump's remark for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members, saying that the bloc "cannot be an alliance a la carte".

A disgruntled former employee fatally shot the head of a Greek shipping company and two others before killing himself at the firm’s office in the capital city of Athens on Monday (Feb 12), said a police spokesperson.

A court in the Netherlands has ordered the government not to deliver parts of F-35 fighter jets to Israel amid allegations of human rights violations in Gaza.

India batter KL Rahul is ruled out of the third Test against England in Rajkot, while Ravindra Jadeja is declared fit to take the field in the next game. The BCCI, while announcing the squad for the remaining three Tests, announced that Jadeja and Rahul’s selection will depend on their fitness status.