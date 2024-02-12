Ranveer Singh collaborates with adult film star Johnny Sins for an ad: Watch

Move over Super Bowl commercials, because a new advertisement featuring Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and popular adult film actor Johnny Sins has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a unique and desi take on promoting men's sexual health.

The advertisement, which is a playful parody of typical Indian daily soap operas, unfolds with all the dramatic flair of a family quarrel within a joint household. Clad in traditional attire, the entire cast, including Ranveer and Johnny, are seen immersing themselves in the melodrama.

In the commercial, Johnny sports a blue kurta paired with a golden jacket, while Ranveer dons a maroon kurta and flaunts long hair.

The plot thickens as Ranveer, playing the role of the concerned elder brother, confronts Johnny's wife about her decision to leave their household. What follows is a flurry of exaggerated emotions and theatrical confrontations among the family members.

However, the climax of the ad takes a hilarious turn when Johnny's wife discovers the secret to marital bliss – a medicine purportedly enhancing men's sexual health, prompting her to reconsider her departure.

The unexpected crossover between Ranveer and Johnny Sins left viewers on the edge of their seats, with social media buzzing with reactions. Many expressed surprise and amusement at seeing the two stars share the screen.

One user wrote, “BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH (crying emojis).” Another posted, “Johny Sins And Ranveer Singh Collab (laughing with tears emojis).” “World was prepared for #Deadpool3 trailer… JOHNNY SINS in INDIAN COMMERCIAL with RANVEER SINGH came out of syllabus (shocked emoji),” wrote a third user.

Beyond the laughter and entertainment, the advertisement has sparked conversations about breaking taboos surrounding men's sexual health and making such topics more accessible to a wider audience.