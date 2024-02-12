Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer takes fans into an Ape-dominated world

Fans of the iconic Planet of the Apes franchise were treated to a thrilling sneak peek during Sunday's Super Bowl, as a new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes made its debut. Set to hit theatres on May 10, this latest instalment promises to continue the gripping saga that has captivated audiences for decades.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place nearly 300 years after the events of the previous film, War for the Planet of the Apes, released in 2017. In this futuristic world, a new ape leader named Proximus Caesar, portrayed by Kevin Durand, has risen to power by exploiting the teachings of Caesar to subjugate other ape clans. However, he has concealed the truth about humanity's role in the rise of the apes as the dominant species.

Humanity itself has regressed into a primitive state, yet amidst this turmoil emerges a young human, portrayed by Freya Allan, who displays exceptional intelligence. Meanwhile, a young chimpanzee named Noa discovers the deception perpetrated by Proximus and decides to challenge his oppressive rule. Thus ensues a gripping race against time to unravel the truth and potentially salvage what remains of both ape and human societies.

Directed by Wes Ball, known for his work on the Maze Runner series and the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie, and written by a talented team including Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes boasts a star-studded cast. Alongside Kevin Durand and Freya Allan, the film features William H. Macy, Travis Jeffrey, Lydia Peckham, Neil Sandilands, and Peter Macon.

This latest instalment continues a rich cinematic legacy that began in 1968 with the original Planet of the Apes film, based on the novel by French author Pierre Boulle. Since then, the franchise has spawned numerous sequels, a live-action television series, and an animated adaptation.