Wicked Trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring us the enchanting world of witches
Continuing the years-long trend, this time the audience witnessed a bunch of new releases and big announcements during the Super Bowl. On Monday (February 12), the makers released the first trailer for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, the short teaser took us into the enchanting world of Glinda and Elphaba.
The highly anticipated trailer for the two-part film took us into the magical land, where there is a beautiful and popular witch called Glinda, and then there is Elphaba, a green-skinned witch.
As the trailer progresses, we see how Elphaba and Glinda become best friends in the magical world and together fight the wicked side of Elphaba. “Something just takes over me and when it does, bad things happen,” she explains.
The movie is the adaptation of Stephan Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s acclaimed Broadway show of the same name, which itself is adapted from Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.
The clip also gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero Tigelaar, Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater plays Boq, Bowen Yang plays Pfannee and Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard of Oz.
Wicked will be released in two instalments; part 1 will be released on November 27, 2024. Part two is slated to release on November 26, 2025.
Talking about dividing the movie into two parts, the director said that it was impossible to tell the whole story in a single film.
“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Chu said in 2022.
“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material
that has entertained us all for so many years,” he told back then. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!”