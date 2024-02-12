Wicked Trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring us the enchanting world of witches

Continuing the years-long trend, this time the audience witnessed a bunch of new releases and big announcements during the Super Bowl. On Monday (February 12), the makers released the first trailer for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked.



Directed by Jon M. Chu, the short teaser took us into the enchanting world of Glinda and Elphaba.



The highly anticipated trailer for the two-part film took us into the magical land, where there is a beautiful and popular witch called Glinda, and then there is Elphaba, a green-skinned witch.

As the trailer progresses, we see how Elphaba and Glinda become best friends in the magical world and together fight the wicked side of Elphaba. “Something just takes over me and when it does, bad things happen,” she explains.



The movie is the adaptation of Stephan Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s acclaimed Broadway show of the same name, which itself is adapted from Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.



The clip also gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero Tigelaar, Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater plays Boq, Bowen Yang plays Pfannee and Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard of Oz.