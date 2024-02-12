EU's Josep Borrell says NATO 'cannot be an alliance a la carte'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reacted sharply on Monday (Feb 12) over Donald Trump's remark for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members, saying that the bloc "cannot be an alliance a la carte".

Borrell's comments came after former United States president Trump said that he would encourage Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" if it attacked a NATO country that didn't pay enough to meet spending targets.

"Let's be serious. NATO cannot be an a la carte military alliance, it cannot be a military alliance that works depending on the humour of the president of the US" day to day, Borrell said.

"It exists or it not exists," he said, further adding that he was not going to keep commenting on "any silly idea" emerging from the US presidential election campaign.

While speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Trump said that the US would not protect a NATO member that fails to meet its defence spending target.

The former president recalled an exchange with the leader of a "big country" when he was in office who asked whether they would be protected if Russia attacked.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent?'"

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills," Trump added, talking in a hypothetical scenario.

Trump's remarks spark row

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday warned against talk that "undermines security" after Trump's comments. "Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US," Stoltenberg said.

The White House hit back at Trump's assertions, touting President Joe Biden's efforts to bolster alliances around the globe.

"Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Saturday night.

"Rather than calling for wars and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to bolster American leadership," Bates added.

Notably, the members of the NATO alliance abide by Article 5, which states that if a NATO nation is ever attacked, each and every other member of the alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against them.

In retaliation, they are bound to take the actions they deem necessary to assist the ally that is under attack.